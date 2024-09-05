2027: Labour Party Will Take Over Lagos — Rhodes-Vivour Boasts

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos State, has expressed optimism that the Party would not only win but take over power in the State come 2027.

He made the declaration while fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia, Abia State capital, where he attended an extended stakeholders’ meeting of the Party on Thursday.

According to him, the party had been made more formidable to take over the State, adding that it has been strategising and consolidating on its gains since it victoriously swept the former Nigerian capital during the 2023 presidential poll.

The former flag bearer expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia, saying that the future of the party has been brightened.

“LP is now well structured, not just to win but to take power in 2027. What we have come to do here in Umuahia is to bring everybody on the same page. We are set for new victories in 2027.

“I believe the Labour Party will win Lagos State more convincingly in 2027. Since after the 2023 elections, work has not stopped; we have not gone quiet. Every day, we are getting stronger and stronger.

“So, we are not just going to win but stand up and take power.”

Rhodes-Vivour also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of maladministration, saying its abysmal performance has made it much easier for the Labour Party to sweep both Lagos and the country in 2027.