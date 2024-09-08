Ahead of 2027 general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, has appointed Ibrahim Umar as the new spokesman.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Umar was announced by the former media aide of the Peter Obi Media Reach, Yunusa Tanko, in a statement released on Sunday.

The development is coming, following Tanko’s appointment as the interim National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement.

While appealing for the cooperation of Nigerians and supporters of the LP national leader, Obi media team described the media practitioner cum activist as a versatile Obidient member who is equally as ‘hungry as Tanko in his quest for a new Nigeria.’

The statement reads: “The Peter Obi Media Reach wishes to inform members of the public, especially media operatives, of minor changes in the media reach personnel.

“The POMR publicist, who was also the chief spokesperson of the Obi Presidential Campaign, Dr Yunusa Tanko, is leaving his position for another huge challenge.

“Tanko will be replaced in POMR by Mallam Ibrahim Umar, another versatile Obidient, who is as hungry as Tanko in the quest for a new Nigeria.

“Tanko has been appointed interim national coordinator of the Obedient Movement, a job that will see him coordinate the group activities nationally and internationally.

“We, therefore, appeal to members of the public to cooperate with these Nigerians in their new endeavour as we continue the struggle towards dismantling the gang of political criminals holding our dear nation hostage. A New Nigeria is Possible.”