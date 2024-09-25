25 Miscreants In Possession Of Hard Drugs Arrested In Lekki

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, have arrested 25 miscreants, suspected to be drugs peddlers in the Lekki-Ajah area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the arrest was made in the early hour of Thursday, when the officers of KAI stormed their hideouts, during the operation zero tolerance.

This was contained in a statement shared by the Lagos state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his Facebook page.

Advertisement

Tokunbo stated that illicit items was also recovered from the miscreants, adding that they have been detained and legal action will be taken as soon as possible.

READ MORE: 30 Miscreants Caught In Lagos Raid, 12 Sentenced To Three Weeks Jail

The statement reads: “During the early morning raid of Lekki – Ajah axis, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI). @LAGESCOfficial arrested 25 miscreants inside Lekki.

“Substances suspected to be hard drugs were also found on them. They have been detained and appropriate legal action will be taken.”

https://www.facebook.com/reel/906104908047586/?app=fbl