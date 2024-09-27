The All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the 27 members of the Rivers State Assembly loyal to the former State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The leadership of the APC in the State stated that the 27 lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule are not members of the party.

Tony Okocha, Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the state, denied the lawmakers’ membership of the party yesterday while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He however said the APC is trying to persuade the legislators to join the party.

Okocha said: “At some point I don’t get it; the House of Assembly members have said over and over again that they are not members of the All Progressives Congress and I confirm to you that they are not.

“What we are doing with them is to woo them to come and join us because we discovered that they were having their own internal crisis in their party.

“I am speaking to you in all authority that they never defected to the All Progressives Congress. There is no record. At least, I am in charge; it would have been joy for me that they came over. They didn’t.”