29 Killed, Many Houses Destroyed As Flood Hits Kebbi Communities

No fewer than 29 people have been killed, while many houses were also destroyed, following a devastating flood in some communities in Kebbi State.

It was gathered that the natural disaster also submerged farmland belonging to the residents of the state, wiping out crops and sparking fears of an impending food crisis.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Birnin Kebbi, made this known at a briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Birnin Kebbi expressed the government’s effort to manage the outcome of the flood, stating that the scope of the disaster has overwhelmed local resources.

He said: “Governor Nasir’s administration has done its best to cater to those affected by the flooding, wholesome compilation of reports on the level of the disaster in each community in all the local government areas have been made and would be presented to the Federal Agencies concerned, this Friday.

“We are soliciting help, the situation is dire, and the government needs assistance to effectively resettle those affected.

“Many of them have lost their means of livelihood, the disaster has forced farmers into penury, shortage of food looms on the horizon, and our food security target is in jeopardy unless urgent measures are put in place to remedy the situation.

“The Kebbi Government will provide improved seeds and other agricultural input to farmers to return to cultivation, but more is needed.

“Preliminary statistics show that seven persons died in Ngaski, eight in Maiyama, five in Kalgo, seven in Jega, and two in Birnin Kebbi, as a result of the flooding.”