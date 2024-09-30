30 Miscreants Caught In Lagos Raid, 12 Sentenced To Three Weeks Jail

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested 30 miscreants, including a woman, during an early morning operation at Oshodi in an effort to uphold law and order.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner of Water and Environmental Resources, stated this on X platform on Tuesday.

Wahab claimed that the accused were brought before the Magistrate Court in Bolade, where 12 of the miscreants were sentenced to three weeks in jail and the other 18 were told to complete community service.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Police Rearrest Homicide Offender Who Escaped From Maiduguri Prison

The statement said, “30 miscreants including a female were arrested at Oshodi during an early morning raid by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial.

“They were later arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting at Bolade. 12 of them were given 3 weeks imprisonment while the rest were given Community Service.”

SEE POST: