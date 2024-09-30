30 People, 50 Cows Killed In Niger Petrol Tanker Explosion (Pictures)

More than 30 yet to be identified persons, have been killed in a deadly petrol tanker explosion, which happened in Niger state.

It was gathered that the horrible incident occurred at Dendo community in Agaie LGA of the state at about 12:30 am on Sunday.

In a statement, made available to the public, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, the director-general of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed that the tanker was involved in a head-on collision with a trailer loaded with cattle.

Baba-Arab added that two other vehicles, a crane truck and a pickup van were also caught in the explosion.

The statement reads: “NSEMA has received a report of a deadly tanker explosion that occurred on Sunday, the 8th of September, 2024, at about 12.30 am along Lapai-Agaie, 2km from Dendo Community in Agaie LGA.

“The incident occurred when a petrol tanker loaded with PMS collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State heading to Lagos, two other vehicles, a crane truck and a pickup van were also caught in the incident.

“Over 30 people are already confirmed dead, with over 50 cattle burnt alive. NSEMA’s Rapid Response Team (RRT), in conjunction with LGEMCs, is still on scene of the incident conducting search and rescue operations as more corpses are still trapped inside the trucks.”