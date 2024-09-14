

Trucks belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) have arrived at the Dangote Refinery.

Information Nigeria gathered that as of Saturday afternoon, NNPC had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route.

Meanwhile Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL’s spokesperson, confirmed this in a video via X.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Loading Of Petrol At Dangote Refinery Begins Sept 15, Products To Be Sold In Naira – FG

According to him, the trucks were arriving in preparation for the loading of petrol on Sunday.



“NNPC Ltd. trucks are arriving at the Dangote Refinery in preparation for the scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

“By the end of today, at least 300 trucks will be stationed at the refinery’s fuel loading gantry,” Soneye confirmed.