64th Independence: FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, on Saturday, declared Tuesday, October 1, as a public holiday to celebrate the nation’s 64th Independence Day anniversary.

In an official statement by Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, she noted that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared the public holiday on the government’s behalf.

The Minister extended congratulations to Nigerians both within the country and overseas for this special occasion.

He also commended the dedication and perseverance of the Nigerian people, emphasizing that their efforts will be recognized and not forgotten.

“Aligning himself with the theme for the Anniversary, the Minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead, realizing that a Nigeria of our dream can only be built when we unite.

“While wishing Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Anniversary, Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged the citizens to continue to be steadfast in nation-building”, the statement added.

The Federal Government had on Thursday unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Independence Day celebration.