“A Vote For APC Is An Endorsement Of Hardship” – Atiku Warns Edo Voters

Barely few days to the Edo state’s governorship election, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has issued warning to voters in the state, to avoid endorsing All Progressive Congress, during the exercise.

Atiku warned that a vote for the APC is a continuation of misery, hunger, and despair, adding that the people’s better future, depend on their ballots.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the off-cycle election, which is scheduled to hold on the 21 of September, 2024, has generated controversies, nationwide.

In a statement titled, ‘The clear choice for a prosperous Edo State’, shared via his Facebook page on Wednesday, Atiku said that the power to break free from the chains of bad governance, lies in the hand of Edo’s residents.

He said: ”They criticized past leaders for raising fuel prices, yet today, they preside over an era where fuel costs soar above N900 per litre.

“Their cruelty and disregard for the plight of the masses are unmatched. A vote for the APC is a vote for the continuation of misery, hunger, and despair.

“Do not be swayed by the empty promises of the APC. Electing Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the PDP is not just a vote; it is an act of reclaiming our future.

”The APC has donned the mask of a friend to the masses, but behind this veil lies a sinister reality.

”They have forsaken the ideals of governance, ignoring the cries of the common man while pursuing their selfish ambitions.

“Under their watch, Nigeria has been plunged into an abyss of suffering. They have sown seeds of poverty, despair, and insecurity.

”The APC has not served the people; they have served themselves. And when the people, rightfully aggrieved, have raised their voices in protest, they have been silenced, dragged to courts under charges of treason.

”People of Edo State, the time has come to use the power vested in you. As you go to the polls, ask yourself: Has the APC made your life better, or has it only deepened your struggles?

”The answer is clear. Your vote for Ighodalo will not only bring change to Edo State but will also send a resounding message across Nigeria that we reject the deceit and self-serving ways of the APC.”

