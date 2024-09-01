Abia: EFCC Arrests 48 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Seizes Exotic Cars, Laptops, Smartphones

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has apprehended 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Umudike, Abia state.

According to the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the operation was carried out by agents from the anti-corruption agency’s Uyo Zonal Directorate using intelligence information acquired.

The statement obtained by PUNCH on Saturday reads, “They were arrested on Friday, August 30, 2024, at different locations within Umudike, following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet fraud.

“Items recovered from them include 12 exotic cars, 15 different brands of laptops and 68 expensive smartphones. They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”