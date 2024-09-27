Abiodun Hails Bishop Oyedepo As Beacon Of Hope On 70th Birthday

Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, has praised Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, for his remarkable impact on people’s lives.

According to Abiodun, Oyedepo’s teachings have not only brought millions closer to God but also instilled a sense of empowerment and resilience in them.

On Thursday, Abiodun offered this greeting in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, on the occasion of the man of God’s 70th birthday.

The governor said, “Oyedepo has become a colossus in Christendom as an evangelist and soul winner, with millions of followers all over the world.”

On September 27, 1954, Oyedepo was born in Osogbo, in Osun State. He is also the presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle.

Abiodun lauded Bishop Oyedepo’s ongoing devotion to mankind via his work in education and philanthropy, describing him as a multifaceted individual.

“Bishop Oyedepo’s impact transcends religious boundaries;

he has been a beacon of hope and inspiration to millions around the world. His visionary leadership in the Faith Tabernacle and the Living Faith Church has transformed countless lives, instilling values of diligence, perseverance, and faith in God.

“Through his teachings, he has fostered a spirit of empowerment and resilience, encouraging individuals to aspire to greatness.

“Bishop Oyedepo’s dedication to education, philanthropy, and community development, which has significantly contributed to the upliftment of society, is worthy of emulation.

“Bishop Oyedepo is a man of many parts, a great teacher, soul winner, and a colossus in Christendom.

“We in Ogun State appreciate your dedication and commitment to our society. We are grateful for your impactful messages to our citizens and wish you a very happy birthday,” the statement said.