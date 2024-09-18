Accept Postings In Good Faith, Stop Relocating – NYSC To Corps Members

Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has urged Corps Members to accept postings to the different communities and various places of primary assignments in good faith.

General Ahmed also begged them to adjust quickly and settle down to the task of nation building in their respective places of primary Assignment.

In a statement released to the public by Caroline Embu, the Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, disclosed that the DG also told Corps Members that their impactful contributions to the development of their host communities would perpetuate the continued relevance of the scheme.

He said: “Accept your postings in good faith and resist the temptation to seek reposting. Begin to make a meaningful impact as you have been trained to do.

“Focus on making positive contributions in your host communities and serve as exemplary ambassadors of your families, the NYSC and the nation at large.

“As you embark on your one-year national service, I urge you to approach it with humility and a spirit of selflessness.”