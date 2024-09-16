Activist Deji Adeyanju Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Nana Bello

Deji Adeyanju, a prominent political activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, and his wife Nana Bello have announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby girl.

Taking to his Facebook account on Sunday evening, Adeyanju shared the joyful news, expressing gratitude and delight.

In his post, Adeyanju praised God for the precious gift, repeatedly emphasizing his thankfulness.

“God has just blessed my wife and I with a beautiful baby girl. And we are grateful and delighted. The Lord has done it finally, finally, finally!” he wrote.

