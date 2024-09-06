Actress Jumoke George Cautions Women Against Risking Their Lives To Undergo BBL Surgery

Nollywood actress Jumoke George has warned Nigerian women against the dangers of undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

In a video posted on her Instagram page Thursday, she cautioned that women are putting their lives at risk unnecessarily.

Her warning comes after a 36-year-old woman, Abiola, died during a butt enlargement surgery, leading to the arrest of a medical doctor, Idara Bassey, by the Lagos State Police Command.

Jumoke questioned the motivations behind women seeking BBL surgery, asking if they are dissatisfied with their natural appearance and implying that they are questioning God’s creation.

Jumoke emphasized that God’s creation is perfect, and by seeking unnecessary surgeries, women are tampering with their lives.

She partly said…

“Women, what is the colour of our problem? Because if I say I understand I am lying. The scripture says every creature was made in the image of God the most high.”

“You females looking at me whose image do you think you were created? Are you telling God that He does not know what He was doing? God is perfect. What then are we looking for? God has given some long life but they intentionally cut off their lives.”

