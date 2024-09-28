Actress Ojumola Bello Sets New Guinness World Record For Longest Acting Marathon

Actress Ojumola Bello has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest acting marathon.

Her adventure began on Tuesday, September 22, and ended on Friday, September 27, at the Pent View hotel in Ikorodu.

This skilled actress spent an incredible 139 hours and 19 minutes performing nonstop.

Throughout her record-breaking attempt, she was surrounded by fellow actors and friends who encouraged and supported her.

Among the people who shared videos of themselves supporting her were Odunlade Adekola, Ijeshaekun, Bimbo Adebayo, Rotimi Salami, and Bukunmi Oluwasina.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, Ojumola wrote:

“Dear Friends and Supporters,

I am beyond grateful and humbled to announce that I have successfully completed 139 hours and 19 minutes in my Act ATHON! This incredible journey would not have been possible without the unwavering support of so many of you both those who stood by me from the very beginning and those who joined along the way.

To everyone who cheered me on, offered words of encouragement, or simply checked in, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your presence, whether in person or online, kept me going even during the toughest moments.

For those who may not have had the chance to support yet, there’s still time to join this journey! Every bit of encouragement, every share, and every message means the world to me. Please continue to support and rally around me as I take the next steps beyond this Act ATHON.

This achievement belongs to all of us, and together, we can continue to push boundaries and make an impact.

With endless gratitude

@guinnessworldrecords

I OJUMOLA BELLO LOVES YOU ALL”

