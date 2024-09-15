Actress Patience Ozokwo Marks 66th Birthday With Heartfelt Thanksgiving

Renowned actress Patience Ozokwo celebrated her 66th birthday on September 14, 2024, with immense gratitude and joy.

She shared heartwarming moments with her family on Instagram, expressing thanks to God for another year of life.

In a special coincidence, her granddaughter shares the same birth date, making the celebration even more delightful.

Sharing series of post on her Instagram account to commemorate her birthday on Saturday, she wrote:

“Birthday Thanksgiving. If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, now may Patience say; If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, when men rose up against us: Then they had swallowed us up quick, when their wrath was kindled against us: Then the waters had overwhelmed us, the stream had gone over our soul: Then the proud waters had gone over our soul. Blessed be the Lord, who hath not given us as a prey to their teeth. Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers: the snare is broken, and we are escaped. Our help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”

