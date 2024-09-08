Actress Wumi Toriola Achieves 4m Views On YouTube, Sets Stage For Cinema Debut

Nollywood star Wumi Toriola is beaming with pride as her movie, Yemi Alado, surpasses 4 million views on YouTube in just a month.

The actress and producer took to Instagram on Saturday to share her excitement, giving kudos to herself, her team, and her fans for their hard work and dedication.

She also announced that her highly anticipated cinema debut, “Queen Lateefah”, will hit theaters nationwide on September 27th.

She wrote, “YEMI ALADO 1 hits 4 million views on YouTube in 1 month

It’s a big deal abeg

I give myself, the cast, the crew and my fans the flowers.

My Cinema film Debut, “Queen Lateefah”, is coming to cinemas nationwide from Sept 27th”.

