Adamawa: Police Rescue, Detain Man For Climbing High Tension Poll To Demand Tinubu’s Resignation

The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued and nabbed a man who climbed a 33kv high tension pole in the Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area headquarters.

While on the pole, the young man (name undisclosed) who climbed on Friday, insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must resign before he would come down.

Suleiman Nguruje, the command’s Public Relations Officer, told Punch on Sunday that he was rescued on Saturday night, and is in custody in the state capital.

“The command is going to parade the man today (Monday) for attempting a suicide, You know attempting to commit a suicide is a criminal offence under our constitution, so we are going to charge him to court, “ he said.

Nguruje said it is the constitutional duty of the police to protect lives and property and that when any individual wants to take his life, he will face the full wrath of the law.