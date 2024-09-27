Adeboye Celebrates Oyedepo’s ‘Incredible Journey Of Faith’ On 70th Birthday



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye and his wife, Foluke Adeboye, have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Bishop David Oyedepo as he marks his 70th birthday.

In their message, they celebrated the founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide, for his unwavering dedication to the ministry, profound impact on lives, and role in expanding God’s Kingdom.

The Adeboyes also prayed for God’s continued grace and strength upon the Presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, as he enters a new decade of service.



This was contained in a late Thursday night Facebook post titled, “Happy 70th Birthday, our dear son, Bishop David Oyedepo!”

Adeboye said, “Today, Mummy & I celebrate not just your life, but the incredible journey of faith, dedication, and service to God that you have walked. Watching how God has used you to impact countless lives and expand His kingdom has been a great joy for me. Your passion, unwavering commitment, and boldness in faith have been truly inspiring.

“As you step into this new decade, my prayer is that God continues to renew your strength, guide your every step, and fill your heart with His peace. May His grace over your life multiply, and may your influence on His kingdom continue to grow beyond measure.

“Thank you for being a faithful servant of the Lord. Happy Birthday, and may God bless you abundantly, our dear son.”