Adekunle Gold Demands Justice, Gender Equality After FUNAAB Student’s Tragic Murder

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has spoken out against gender-based violence and abuse, following the tragic murder of Idowu Christianah, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Christiana was kidnapped while on industrial training in Lagos and tragically lost her life despite her family’s efforts to secure her release.

The singer took to his X platform on Thursday to address men, emphasizing that true strength lies in standing up against friends who perpetrate harm against women.

He called for a redefinition of masculinity, encouraging men to hold each other accountable for their actions.

“Men, true strength is not about staying silent but about standing up to your friends who abuse, rape, or demean women. Let’s redefine masculinity by holding each other accountable.

JusticeforChristianah,” he wrote.

