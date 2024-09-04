Ademola Lookman Nominated For 2024 Ballon d’Or (Full List)

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman is the only African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or after having a beautiful run in the 2023-2024 season.

The 26 years old, made the award nomination list after his heroic performance in the Europa League final where he scored a hat-trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement

In the list announced by France Football Magazine on Wednesday, the Lookman was shortlisted alongside 29 players for the coveted award.

Eight-time winner and current holder Lionel Messi is not listed for this years’ award as well as five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Everton player was also instrumental in the Super Eagles run to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire early this year.

He scored two goals as the Nigerian team finished runners up in the competition after losing 2-1 to the hosts in the final.

READ MORE: Ademola Lookman’s Hat-Trick Helps Atalanta Win First European Title, End Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Run

Below Are The Players Nominated For The 2024 Ballon d’Or:

Jude Bellingham (England and Real Madrid)

Ruben Dias (Portugal and Manchester City)

Phil Foden (England and Manchester City)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay and Real Madrid)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina and Aston Villa)

Erling Haaland (Norway and Manchester City)

Nico Williams (Spain and Athletic Bilbao)

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen)

Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine and Roma)

Toni Kroos (former Germany and Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil and Real Madrid)

Dani Olmo (Spain and Barcelona)

Florian Wirtz (Germany and Bayer Leverkusen)

Martin Odegaard (Norway and Arsenal)

Mats Hummels (Germany, free agent)

Rodri (Spain and Manchester City)

Harry Kane (England and Bayern Munich)

Declan Rice (England and Arsenal)

Vitinha (Portugal and Paris St-Germain)

Cole Palmer (England and Chelsea)

Dani Carvajal (Spain and Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Spain and Barcelona)

Bukayo Saka (England and Arsenal)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey and Inter Milan)

William Saliba (France and Arsenal)

Kylian Mbappe (France and Real Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina and Inter Milan)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria and Atalanta)

Antonio Rudiger (Germany and Real Madrid)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain and Bayer Leverkusen)