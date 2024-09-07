AFCON 2025: Benin Rep Can’t Beat Super Eagles Again – Ndidi Assures Nigerians

Super Eagles and Leicester City’s midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has assured Nigerians that the team are ready to correct their previous mistakes.

Ndidi added that the three times champions of African Cup of Nations will not allow Benin Republic to beat them in the second time.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Austin Eguavoen’s side will meet the Cheetahs today, Saturday, in the group stage game of the AFCON 2025 qualifyer at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Recall that Benin Republic defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 during last encounter in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in June.

Speaking on Friday, after training with other players, Ndidi expressed confidence that Saturday’s game will be different.

He said: “We, as players, know what we did the last time was really bad.

“The game was really bad, and everyone was disappointed. Now, it’s about making everything right.

“We know how we want to approach the game. Mentally and physically, we’re ready and fit to actually approach these games.”

Also speaking ahead of the clash on Friday, Moses Simon, stressing the importance of securing a win against Benin Republic to restore pride and please the fan.

He said: We know what is at stake. Of course, we lost 2-1 to them, but we don’t want to lose again.

“The guys know what they have to do to win. We don’t want a draw; we just want to play our game and give a smile to Nigerians.

“You feel sad, especially when you’re in Nigeria watching the game. You can feel the tension and anger in people when you don’t win.”