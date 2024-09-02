AFCON 2025: Eguavoen Names Ilechukwu, Ogunmodede Assistant Coaches

Interim Super Eagles manager, Augustine Eguavoen, has selected Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede to assist him in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations’s qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The Director of Communications for the Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, in a statement on Monday, said that Enugu Rangers’ head coach, Ilechukwu and Ogunmodede of Remo Stars would assist Eguavoen for the two matches.

The statement reads: “Ilechukwu led the Flying Antelopes to triumph in Nigeria’s elite division last season, with Ogunmodede’s Remo Stars in second place

“They will be joined in Uyo by Tomaz Zorec, a fitness trainer from Slovenia, goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa and match analyst Eboboritse Uwejamomere.”

He said that players and officials of the three-time African champions are expected in Uyo on Monday to begin preparations for Saturday’s clash with the Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium from 5 p.m.

Olajire said the team would leave for Kigali on Sunday for Tuesday’s Matchday 2 clash with the Bees of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, starting at 2 pm.

With Ogunmodede and Ilechukwu’s recent successes in the Nigeria Premier Football League, their involvement is expected to bolster the team’s chances of securing positive results in the upcoming qualifiers.