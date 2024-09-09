AFCON 2025: Gernot Rohr Admits Benin Rep Aren’t At Super Eagles’ Level

Former Super Eagles’ coach, Genort Rohr, has admitted that there is huge gap between Benin Republic’s players and Nigeria’s male senior team.

Rohr’s statement is coming, following the 3-0 defeat against Austin Eguavoen’s side in the first 2025 AFCON qualifying match in Uyo on Saturday.

Recall that the qualification match saw Ademola Lookman, a nominee for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, scoring two goals, with reigning African Player of The Year, Victor Osimhen adding another for Nigeria.

Addressing Journalists on Sunday in Uyo, Rohr emphasized on the difference in resources, pointing out that Nigerian players are high-level professionals with significant playing time at their respective clubs, while some of Benin Republic’s players have limited club exposure.

He said: “What didn’t work is that we don’t have the same means as this Nigerian team. When you look at the Nigerian squad, they are all very high-level players who play for their clubs.

“And unfortunately we have players who don’t play much for their clubs. So, you can’t compare the two squads.

“And we saw that at home, in addition, with the stars present today, who weren’t there last time in Abidjan, the captain Ekong, also Osimhen.

‘You see that there are means in this team that we don’t have. So, we have to stay in our place. But we want to finish at least in second place in this group. If you have conceded three goals and something has not worked within the defence.”

“Of course, we want to go to the CAN. Benin missed two editions before my arrival. Now, we have to go.

“This time, it is very important. We all want to go to Morocco, and it is not because we lost in Nigeria that it calls into question our objective.”