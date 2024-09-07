AFCON 2025: Lookman, Osimhen Score As Nigeria Defeat Benin Republic 

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, have secured a comfortable 3-0 victory for Super Eagles, over Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Atalanta’s forward, Lookman broke the deadlock in the first half, as Wilfred Ndidi put the Nigeria’s winger through on goal but failed to hit the target.

Benin Republic’s goalkeeper, Saturnin Alagbe, made a superb save as he denied Samuel Chukwueze two minutes before the half-hour mark.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali had to be alert to stop Steve Mounie’s free-kick five minutes before the break.

Victor Boniface could not find the target when found from corner kick deliveries while Samuel Chukwueze’s free-kick was pushed over the bar by Marcel Dandjinou, Benin’s goalkeeper.

Lookman sealed the victory in the 83rd minute with his second of the day after meeting a Simon Moses’ cross with his head to put the ball on the top right angle of the post beyond the keeper.

The victory is revenge for a 2-1 reversal suffered by the Eagles in Abidjan as interim coach Austin Eguavoen started Nigeria on a good path to Morocco 2025 qualification.

The Super Eagles will take on Rwanda in their next game at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday.