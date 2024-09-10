AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Held To Frustrating Draw In Rwanda

Rwanda held Nigeria’s Super Eagles to a frustrating 0-0 draw during their second match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Austin Eguavoen’s side, which beat Benin Republic 3-0 on Saturday, was left frustrated by both their wasteful and the brilliance of the Rwandan goalie.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that only one change was made by the Nigeria’s coach, from the last game, as Alex Iwobi made way for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the starting lineup, with Victor Osimhen starting from the bench like he did against Benin.

Nigeria took control of the game early on as expected with the rave of the moment Ademola Lookman tormenting the Amavubi defence.

He thought he had given the Eagles the lead in the 22nd minute only for the effort to be ruled offside by the referee.

Bruno Onyeamachi had the first big chance in the 3rd minute but failed to get a clean strike on Lookman’s cutback.

In the 5th minute Wilfred Ndidi hit a low shot just outside the box from a laid pass from Victor Boniface but his effort was well saved by the Rwanda goalkeeper.

Moments later, Boniface almost opened the scoring but was denied as his strike from a cross was blocked away for a corner kick.

Before the start of the second half the Eagles made double substitutions with Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon replacing Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze.

Osimhen almost won it for the Super Eagles in stoppage time as he rose to meet a cross but the keeper made a good save.

Up next for the Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers is a home game against Libya on matchday 3 in Uyo scheduled for October 6, while the reverse fixture is billed for October 14.