AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Must Turn Things Around Themselves – Eguavoen

The interim manager of the Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen, has said that players have a big role to play by themselves turning their own fortunes around.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the three times African champions will begin the qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a home game against Cheetahs of Benin Republic on Saturday, September 7 in Uyo.

Speaking ahead of the game, Eguavoen, who took charge of the team after German coach Bruno Labbadia, said that he was confident that the Eagles would do well in both matches.

He said: “Nigeria is a nation that, in terms of football, a lot of countries respect, and there is no difference in this one.

“I am very confident that we will scale through these two games and beyond. We have the players, personnel, and support; the only thing we need to remind the players of is that they were almost African champions a few months ago, so what went wrong?.

“They are still the same players; we will do everything we need to do as a technical crew and, of course, as a federation, but they are the ones to rally around.

“I have spoken to them, and we are still going to have a series of meetings, but I am very confident that they will make the nation proud. We will treat Benin with uttermost respect because this is football, where anything can happen, but this is our home.”

Meanwhile, after playing Benin republic, Super Eagles will travel to Rwanda, Kigali, on Tuesday, September 10, for matchday 2.