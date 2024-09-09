Aisha Yesufu, Ighodalo Should Be Accountable, For Obi’s Campaign Funds, Not LP — Abure

The national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has said that Aisha Yesufu and Pastor Itua Ighodalo, were responsible for managing Peter Obi’s campaign funds in the 2023 general election.

Abure made this known while addressing journalists after the party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on Monday, in response to rumors that he mismanaged the party’s funds.

The LP’s National Chairman claimed that the opposition party never had access to the accounts opened for donations to support Obi’s candidacy, as Aisha Yesufu and Ighodalo were the signatories to the accounts.

He said: “The party was never involved in the distribution of those resources. Our interest was to see how we could produce a president for the party. How it was done was not our concern.

“Hence, we gave them free rein. We allowed them to entrust their resources to whomever they wanted. We followed them loyally by allowing them to administer the campaign funds.

“They were also responsible for payments to polling unit agents. The party did not handle the payments to the agents.

“We handed over the list to the campaign council and those administering the funds to pay the agents who worked for the presidential election. Consequently, it is mischievous for anyone to accuse me of mismanagement of the party’s funds.”