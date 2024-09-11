Ajaero’ll Undergo Medical Test To Ensure Health Wasn’t Compromised – NLC



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says its President, Joe Ajaero, will undergo a medical checkup after his release from detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

On Monday, Ajaero was arrested by operatives of the DSS at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja while he was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom (UK).

Benson Upah, the NLC spokesperson, said Ajaero was going to the UK at Britain’s Trade Union Congress (TUC) invitation.

After the labour leader’s arrest, NLC alerted all its affiliates, state councils, and Nigerian workers to remain “vigilant and on high alert.”

The labour union also demanded his “unconditional” release before 12 midnight. But the DSS released the NLC president on Monday night.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NLC expressed appreciation to Nigerians, civil society organisations (CSOs), affiliates, and the international community for their support during Ajaero’s detention.

Also, the NLC announced the suspension of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting called to assess the situation and determine the next steps in its collective struggle.

“Ajaero’s release came after intense pressure from the NLC and compliance with the demands of the National Administrative Council, NAC.

“The NLC remains vigilant and will conduct medical checks to ensure Ajaero’s health has not been compromised.

“The NLC condemned the arrest and detention as a reckless abuse of power and reaffirmed its commitment to standing against oppression, intimidation, and lawlessness.

“The organization views the attack on its leadership as an assault on the fundamental rights of all Nigerian workers and citizens.

“The NLC demands the release of citizens detained for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest, an end to the clampdown on popular voices, and the reversal of hikes in petrol and electricity tariffs,” the statement read.