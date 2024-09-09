Ajaero’s Arrest By DSS Not Connected To Police Invitation — Human Right Lawyer, Falana Reveals

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has said that the arrest of the Nigeria Labour Congress’ president, Joe Ajaero, by the officers of the Department of State Services, is not connected to Police’s invitation.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force, had invited Ajaero over matters related to a threat to public peace.

The invitation, was later rescheduled due to the NLC’s boss engagement with other labour assignments.

Meanwhile, Ajaero was arrested again by DSS operatives on Monday morning, traveling to the United Kingdom.

Speaking in an interview with Punch in Abuja, Falana said: “The invitation to Comrade Joe Ajaero by the police was rescheduled last week.

“I have contacted the police authorities. The arrest is not related to the police invitation.

“Comrade Ajaero was on his way to London to attend the ongoing TUC Conference when he was arrested at the airport this morning by the SSS.

“No reason has been provided for the arrest by the SSS.”