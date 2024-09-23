Akpata Would’ve Won Edo Guber If Election Wasn’t Rigged – LP

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Edo State, Kelly Ogbalo, has alleged that his party would have won the governorship election if it were free and fair.

Ogbalo made this allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Benin on Monday.

He claimed that the election was marred by irregularities, including open vote-buying that the security agencies failed to check.

Advertisement

When asked if LP would challenge the result in court, Ogbalo said that the party had yet to call a state council meeting to take a position on the matter.

He said: “Labour Party won the election but was not allowed to take possession. What I mean by that is that the election was marred with serious irregularities. There was open vote buying.

READ MORE: APC Takes Over As INEC Declares Okpebholo Winner Of Edo Guber

“The security agencies failed to check this anomaly. So, where votes were bought, and with manipulation of results here and there, what do you expect?”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, on the September 22, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC winner of the election.

Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 247,274 votes. LP’s candidate, Mr Olumide Akpata, came third with 22,763 votes.