Patience Umo Eno, the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, has passed on after an illness.

Ini Ememobong, the State Commissioner for Information, announced the first lady’s passing in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday.

Advertisement

The Commissioner said died on Thursday, in a hospital in the presence of her family.

According to him, in due course, “further details will be provided.”

He further expressed the appreciation of Governor Umo Eno to those who “stood by the family in this period.”

READ ALSO: My Relationship With Akpabio Not Move To Defect To APC – Gov Eno

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, following an illness. She passed away peacefully at the hospital, on 26th September, 2024, in the presence of her family.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time. Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

“His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering,” the statement read.