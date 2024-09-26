Akwa Ibom: NSCDC Arrests Five For Vandalizing Electrical Installations

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, has detained five people for vandalising electrical installations, including high tension wires, in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Bashar Hussaini, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, said this on Wednesday while briefing reporters at the command headquarters in Uyo.

Hussaini stated that the suspects were apprehended on September 22, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m. in Ikot Obio Ekpong village, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, of the state.

“The suspects were caught in the act with the help of the local community, while cutting the high tension cables in the border between Ikot Obio Ekpong and Ikot Ekong village.

“The suspects had also vandalised power infrastructure in Atanuk village, a neighboring village to the two affected villages.

“The suspects arrested include Uchenna Uguru, the buyer of the stolen cables. Emmanuel Sampson, Victor Sampson and Kingsley Umoren are the three suspects who vandalised the cables, while Joseph Emmanuel was the bike man who conveyed them,” Hussaini said.

Hussaini stated that the suspects confessed to the crime and described how they monitored and determined when the electrical supply was turned off, ascended their ladders, and climbed to cut the high tension lines in the early hours of the night.

According to the state commandant, exhibits retrieved from the suspects include three bundles of high tension cables vandalised at various points, as well as a motorbike used in the operation.

Hussaini expressed his displeasure with the rising rate of vandalism against public infrastructure, particularly power plants in the state.

He reaffirmed the Command’s determination to confronting the scourge head on and making Akwa Ibom state uncomfortable for vandals and criminal groups.

The NSCDC boss added that the Command will continue to use intelligence and a community-based approach to security because it is generating excellent outcomes.

He urged individuals, community leaders, adolescents, and residents to work with the Corps to share information on criminal activity in their communities so that action can be taken quickly.

The state commandant stated that the five suspects will be charged in court as soon as investigations are completed.