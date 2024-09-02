“All I Need Is Your Prayers, Love, Moral Support” – TG Omori Speaks On Health Issues, Slams Attention-Seekers

Renowned videographer TG Omori has addressed rumors surrounding his recent health struggles with kidney disease, expressing gratitude for the support he received.

On his X page on Sunday, Omori clarified that he only required prayers, moral support, and love during his challenging time, and was overwhelmed with an outpouring of kindness.

He acknowledged the unwavering support of his friends and the music industry, who rallied around him months before his health issues became public.

Omori urged his fans to disregard rumors spread by attention-seeking individuals.

This is coming after Portable, a controversial singer, criticized celebrities for showing support to Bobrisky during his incarceration while allegedly neglecting TG Omori during his life-threatening health crisis.

Omori wrote, “all I needed was your prayers, moral support n love and this I am grateful to have gotten in abundance.

The industry and friends have been solidly behind me months before it all came public.

Please ignore the clout desperate dogs.

Jesus is king.”

