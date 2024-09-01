American Rapper Fatman Scoop Passes Away At 53 After On-Stage Medical Emergency

Isaac Freeman, a well-known American rapper and radio personality better known as Fatman Scoop, has died at the age of 53.

Known for his 2003 hit song “Be Faithful,” the musician passed out on stage while during a show in Connecticut.

The New York-born rapper had taken off his shirt and walked behind a DJ booth when he appeared to fall.

While individuals close attempted to perform CPR on the performer, his hype men tried to calm the crowd by playing more music.

Lauren Garrett, the mayor of Hamden, wrote on Facebook earlier on Friday: “Tonight, while performing at Hamden Town Center Park, Isaac Freeman, aka Fatman Scoop, had a medical emergency on stage.

“He is being transported by ambulance to the hospital. We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

The news was confirmed by the musician’s family on his Instagram page on Saturday, expressing “profound sadness and very heavy hearts”

Fatman Scoop’s family said the world had “lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life”, adding that he was “not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend”.

They said: “He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club.

“His much made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

