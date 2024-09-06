American Rapper Rich Homie Quan Passes Away At 33

Renowned American rapper Dequantes Lamar, popularly known as Rich Homie Quan, has passed away at the age of 33.

The Atlanta-based artist, who rose to fame in 2013, was reported dead in Georgia on Thursday.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner in a statement confirmed receiving notification from Grady Memorial Hospital about the rapper’s death, stating that the cause and manner of death are still unknown and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The statement read, “On Thursday, 5 September 2024, the Fulton County Medical Examiner was notified by Grady Memorial Hospital of the death of Dequantes Devontay Lamar.

“An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, 6 September 2024.”

Born on October 4, 1989, in Atlanta, Quan began his music career in the 2010s, creating trap music and collaborating with notable rappers.

He was part of a new generation of artists known for their emotional and passionate performances.

Quan’s breakthrough came in 2013 with his hit single “Type of Way,” which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.