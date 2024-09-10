Amotekun Apprehends 21 Suspected Criminals In Ondo

The operatives of the Ondo State security outfit, Amotekun Corps, have arrested no fewer than 21 suspected criminals, including kidnappers.

Parading the suspects on Tuesday at the headquarters of the command in Akure, the state commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said that the culprits were apprehended at different locations across the state.

Akogun added that among the suspects were two kidnappers, identified as Umaru Mohammed and Ahmadu Illiyan, who were arrested at the point of receiving ransom for the victims earlier abducted.

He said: “Today we are parading 21 suspected criminals that were picked up in various local government areas of the state.

“Among those paraded today were suspected kidnappers who around the places where ransom were paid, were picked up and are already giving us useful information.

“We also have those who specialize in kidnapping and stealing of okada from innocent okada riders.

“They will ride behind them, hit them with heavy weapons, steal and dismembered their bike. We were able to apprehend the master mind who came all the way from Benin ( Edo State) for the operation and serious manhunt is going on for his accomplices.

"We have Olanusi Adurayemi and Kabiru Mustapha, who are armed robbery suspects; then Umaru Mohammed and Ahmadu Illiyan suspected kidnappers. So the 21 suspects are profiled and ready to proceed to court after investigations."