Amotekun Arrests 27 Suspects In Connection With Kidnapping, Theft, Murder In Ondo

At least 27 persons have been taken into custody by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, in relation to various crimes throughout the state.

According to the corps, the suspects were allegedly involved in crimes such as kidnapping, theft, murder, and burglary, among others.

Adetunji Adeleye, the Corps Commander, paraded the suspects at the corps’ headquarters in Akure, the state capital, on Monday, claiming they were caught within three weeks.

Adeleye said, “Today we are parading 27 suspects. Among the 27 suspects, we have Usman Sehu, Ojo, Temidayo and Pelemo. They were the people who had been joining their colleagues in kidnappings around Ikakumo Akoko. We also have one Michael Ojo, who was among the syndicates that specializes in killing okada riders and stealing their bike. He had confessed to stealing so many motorcycles and he said he has lost count.

“Furthermore, we have one Oladimeji and one Imole who steal where you park your bike. We have one Akerele Ibrahim, who is also a criminal that has been under tracking for some time but this time around he went and threatened to kill somebody having destroyed his farmland in the Akoko area too.

“On anti-grazing, we have one Wakini Ibrahim who has been arrested several times and since he is not repentant, he will face the full wrath of the law on anti-grazing charges. This is the cross-section of the suspected criminals that engaged in various security breaches.

“We also have those that specialize in breaking shops that engage in the sales of mattresses, stole and sold them at cheap amount to people. We went after them and retrieved the mattresses from those who bought them. When a mattress that should normally go for N100,000 is being sold for N5000 or N10000.”

When discussing the state’s security, Adeleye pointed out that, despite security lapses, it was generally in good shape because, of the 12 subheadings the corps uses for operations, only three of them resulted in the arrest of suspects.

“Across the board I want to say that despite pocket of security breaches, the security situation of the state is good. Out of the 12 subheadings under which we operate, we only have suspects in anti-grazing, kidnapping and law and order.

“There was no arrest made on pending enforcement, land issues, labour union, human trafficking, student affairs or cultism among others. This shows that Ondo State is experiencing peace” he noted.

Adeleye praised the state’s citizens for consistently providing the corps with up-to-date information. The Amotekun boss also urged people to continue to support the corps.