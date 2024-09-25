Amotekun Nabs Benue Woman For Spending Fake Currency In Osun

The operatives of the Amotekun Corps, have arrested a woman, identified as Rebecca Ako, for allegedly spending fake money, in Sabo Market, Ilesa area of Osun state.

It was gathered that Mrs. Rebecca, a resident of Owenna community, said that she started the illegal business because ex-her husband left her.

According to the security organisation, while parading her on Tuesday, disclosed that the suspect was nabbed for engaging in various offences across the state .

Advertisement

In a statement signed by the spokesperson for Osun Amotekun Corps, Yusuf Idowu, in Osogbo, noted that the Corps Commander, Dr Adekunle Omoyele, explained that the 30-year-old admitted committing the crime, giving excuse of the financial crises she was going through as the reason for her action.

READ MORE: Amotekun Apprehends 21 Suspected Criminals In Ondo

The suspect said: “I am from Benue State and I live in Owenna. I used fake money to buy goods.

“There is a woman, Mrs Elizabeth that I used to live with when my husband left me. The woman later left for Abuja and she called me one day and introduced me to the fake money telling me that I can spend it.

“She usually send the fake naira to me through dispatch. When she gives me N100,000 fake money, I will give her N50,000 original money that I would have made in the course of using the fake money. That is how I used to do before I was caught.