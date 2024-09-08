Anambra APC Withdraws From LG Poll, Heads To Court Over Alleged Irregularities

The All Progressives Congress in Anambra State, has withdrawn from the upcoming local government elections, scheduled for 28th September 2024, over alleged irregularities.

The decision was reached following a motion to boycott the poll by some individuals, during APC stakeholders meeting held at the Party’s Office in Awka, the State capital on Saturday.

The State Chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike, who aligned with the decision of the stakeholders, disclosed that the party will take legal action and challenge the election process in court.

Advertisement

He added that the APC observed violations of due process in the proposed polls which the party believes will undermine the credibility of the poll, adding that participating in the LG election will amount to legalizing illegality.

READ MORE: Anambra Poll: Voter Apathy Will Have Dire Consequences, Kukah Warns

He said: “How can a great party like APC be involved in an election where political parties are not given enough time to conduct primaries to elect their candidates, no campaign rallies, no selling of forms in accordance with the Electoral Act?

“We are already in court to challenge the process because the APC, being the major opposition party in Anambra State, must try as much as possible to lead by example.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have also gone to court to challenge the irregularities, and we applaud them.”