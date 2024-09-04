Anambra Govt Arrests Mother, Children For Beating 75-Year-Old Father Over Firewood

A woman, identified as Esther Obidigwe and her two children, Ozioma, Obuka, have been arrested for allegedly beating their 75-year old father at Awba, in Ofemili, Awka North local government area, Anambra state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the victim, Mr. Romanus Obidigwe reported his family at the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, on Tuesday.

Narrating his ordeal at the ministry, Obidigwe, a retired senior civil servant, said that he had suffered much in the hands of his wife and children, including sexual starvation.

He said: “My family has been in the habit of beating me. In this particular incident, my daughter, Ozioma sold my firewood without my consent and when I accosted her, she, her mother and brother pounced on me, tied me up and used a rod to inflict injuries on me.

“It took the intervention of a neighbour before they stopped, after which they locked me out of my compound.

“They have since stopped feeding me which I accepted in good fate, yet, they usually steal from me especially my first son. He even went to the extent of claiming my benefits at the Local Government Area I retired from.

“Just for peace to reign, I submitted to my wife’s compulsory no sexual relationship since the year 2000 till date.”

Reacting to the incident in a press statement issued on Wednesday, by Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the Media Aide to the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed that the accused family members have been arrested after the victim reported to the ministry.

The statement read: “Anambra State government through the security operatives, has arrested one Esther Obidigwe, Ozioma Obidigwe, and Obuka Obidigwe for beating their 75-year-old father, Romanus Obidigwe.

“Sharing his experience with his family at the office of the commissioner, Obidigwe, a retired senior civil servant stated that his family has been in the habit of beating him constantly.

“But what caused that particular incident was that his daughter, Ozioma, sold his firewood without his consent and when he tried to know why she did so, they pounced on him, tied him up and used a rod in inflicting injuries on him.

“Obidigwe further revealed that the trio has since stopped feeding him of which he accepted as good fate and that they usually steal from him especially his first son, Obuka who had gone to local government where he retired from to claim his benefits.

“He also noted that it took the intervention of a neighbour before they stopped, after which they locked him out of his compound.

“During questioning on why they inflicted injuries on their father, his son, Obuka, denied being present when the incident happened while his wife, Esther, confessed to the crime whereas the daughter, alleged that it was what the father wanted to do to her that turned against him.”