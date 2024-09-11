Anambra Pastor Stabs Wife To Death

The Anambra State Government has ordered a probe into the murder of one Ogechukwu Okafor, who was killed by her husband, Elijah Ibeabuchi, a cleric.

It was gathered that the incident happened on August 13, 2024, but was reported to the state Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, by the deceased family, following suspicious moves from the husband.

Advertisement

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Wednesday by Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, media aide to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo.

According to Ikeanyionwu, the pastor, committed the incident in Nimo community, Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

The statement read in part, “The deceased uncle, Mr Samuel Onuorah, from Abatete community, who led the family member to lay the complaint at the ministry, alleged that he got a call from her late niece’s husband that her niece, Ogechukwu, fell from four-storey building and died.

READ ALSO: Anambra Woman Slumps, Dies While Sharing Testimony In Lagos Church

“Mr Elijah Emeka Ibeabuchi, who hails from Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of the Anambra State, is the husband to the late Ogechukwu Okafor.

“Seeking for justice at the office of the Commissioner for Women Affairs, the uncle of the deceased, Mr Onuorah, noted that they discovered that their daughter did not fall as claimed by the husband, but was rather killed with a knife, stabbed on her neck and chest by Elijah.

“He further revealed that their doubts were cleared after they went to the mortuary where the said husband had deposited their daughter’s corpse and saw evidently that she didn’t fall from any storey building as claimed by the husband.”

Responding to the development, the Commissioner, Obinabo, called on all stakeholders, women groups, human rights activists, and social media users to support the state government in ensuring that the deceased gets justice.

She added that she would also notify the state governor and the matter will be taken up so that the deceased will get justice.