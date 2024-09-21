Anambra Police, JTF Raid Criminal Hideout, Recover Explosives, Vehicles

The Anambra State Police Command, in partnership with the security Joint Task Force (JTF), conducted a successful camp raid in Ihiala region of the state.

The operation yielded three unexploded improvised explosives, two abandoned vehicles, and various other dangerous materials.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in a statement issued Saturday in Onitsha.

Advertisement

He said that the joint security forces busted a criminal camp in a planned and coordinated operation using security intelligence accumulated over time.

Three unexploded improvised explosives were discovered in the camps in Lilu, Mbosi, and Isseke in the state’s Ihiala Local Government Area.

READ MORE: Kaduna: Police Nab Notorious Gunrunner, Recover 20 AK-47 Rifles

Ikenga stated that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, has ordered the operatives to keep up the pace of activities.

He emphasised that the commissioner assured the good people of the state of the police’s and other security services’ determination to continue to dominate and deny criminal elements the opportunity to cause havoc in the state.

“Two abandoned vehicles, some explosives materials like copper wires, fuel and other dangerous materials were recovered,” he said.