Anambra Police Nab Suspected Child Trafficker, Rescue Victims

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have apprehended a suspect in connection with the trafficking of teenagers aged between 13 and 16.

The command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Thursday, disclosed this at a press conference in Awka, that the suspected criminal had been trafficking young boys and girls to neighboring countries.

Ikenga added that some of the victims, who had been taken to Ghana, have been safely returned to Nigeria.

The police spokesman disclosed that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, following some reports of increasing cases of missing teenagers in the state.

He said: “Anambra Police Command have in custody a suspect name withheld, a member of a gang that specializes in child trafficking between the age bracket of 13years-16years to neighbouring countries like Ghana, Benin Republic etc.

“The arrest is following the concern of the commissioner of police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam about the spate of reports of missing persons, especially within Okpoko, Onitsha and tasked the police operatives to nip such in the bud.

“Meanwhile, the victims have been safely returned from Accra Ghana to Nigeria and debriefed.

“The suspect is also currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Awka for possible rescue of other victims and arrest of other gang members.”