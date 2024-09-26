Anambra: Police Nab Suspected Supplier Of Food Items To Gunmen, Recover Weapons

The Anambra state police command has announced the arrest of a yet to be identified young man, for allegedly supplying foods items to gunmen in their various hideouts, in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the arrest was made during intelligence-driven patrol conducted by a joint security task force.

Ikenga added that food items, such as three bags of garri, with gunpowder hidden in them, was caught with the man, while conducting the operation.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Two Officers Killed As Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station

He said: “Preliminary information revealed that the suspect was en route to a criminal camp to deliver groceries for consumption and the gunpowder for production of Improvised Explosives Devices (IED), also known as local bombs for the gang.

“Police-led Joint Security Force while on intelligence-driven routine patrol along the pillar-pole area of Aguata on 22/9/2024, intercepted the suspect (name withheld).

“He was carrying three bags of garri. The operatives upon search of the suspect discovered beneath the edible, a large quantity of gunpowder.

“The suspect is currently in custody and assisting the police to arrest the other gang members.”