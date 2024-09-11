Anambra Woman Slumps, Dies While Sharing Testimony In Lagos Church

A woman, identified as Ifeoma, has died shortly after collapsing while sharing a testimony at the Ministry Church in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred during Sunday service on September 8, 2024, led to her death a few minutes later.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible incident was disclosed in a statement released to newsmen by the Spokesman of the Lagos state’s police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday.

Benjamin added that the 55-year-old woman had allegedly gone to the front of the church, singing songs of gratitude as she prepared to give her testimony when she suddenly collapsed.

He stated: “The Zonal accountant of the church in Ejigbo came to the station and reported that during testimony hour in the church, while the service was on, Ifeoma came out singing songs to give her testimony when she suddenly slumped.

“She was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but was referred to the General Hospital in Isolo, where she was confirmed dead.

“Based on the report, detectives were detailed to visit the hospital with the complainant. On getting there, they were told that the husband and family of the deceased had taken the corpse to Anambra State, where she came from for burial.”