A member of a popular Nigerian church, ‘The Lord’s Chosen’, has claimed that an Angel of God, appeared to her while facing difficult time in her recent promotional examination.

The lady, whose identity was not revealed in a viral video on internet, while sharing testimony during a Sunday church service, said that God miraculously helped her wrote an exam, which included Nigerian Army, Airforce, Navy.

She narrated that, during the examination, 50 questions were given to her, which one of them was to ‘mention 10 francophone countries and their capitals’.

The lady testified to the congregation that nobody could answer the question, but a old man from nowhere, appeared beside her and began to tell her answers to all the questions.

She said: ” It happens that we went for a promotional exam, which comprises the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Airforce.

“Right there in the hall, 50 questions were given, 20 questions were career’s progression question, while 10 questions happened to be general questions, which is called current affairs.

“We all have written all our career’s questions, It came to this very 10th question, which says, mention ten francophone countries and their capitals.

“Brethren i want you to know, right there in the hall, nobody including me, knew this question.

“Since i know Nigeria and Ghana, are not francophone countries, i dont know what to do, all i did was, i raised up the question papers, i declared, i said, i am a chosen, this question, who are you?

“Where is the God of my Pastor, Power, Brethren, do you know what happened, all of a sudden, an old man, very huge, his head filled up with white hair, appeared beside me, he said my daughter, begin to write.”

