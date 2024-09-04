Angelina Jolie Opens Up On Past Relationship That Crushed Her Singing Dreams

Angelina Jolie, legendary American actress, has shared a personal story about how a past relationship affected her passion for singing.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter shared on YouTube Tuesday, Jolie revealed that her ex-boyfriend’s harsh criticism of her singing voice led her to believe she wasn’t good enough.

READ MORE: I Don’t Promote My Songs, I Know What People Want – Wizkid

Advertisement

“I don’t sing. I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing. It was a relationship I was in.”

“And so I just assumed I couldn’t really sing. I’d been to theatre school, so it was weird that it even had an effect on me. I just kind of adapted to this person’s opinion,” she said.

SEE BELOW: