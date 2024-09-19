Annie Idibia Pens Emotional Birthday Message To Husband 2baba, Shares Throwback Photos

Legendary singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, is celebrating his birthday today, and his wife Annie Idibia has showered him with love and affection.

Taking to her Instagram page, Annie shared adorable throwback photos of their years together, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

She promised to love him till death as she boldly declared that he is still the one.

The mother of two wished her husband “pure happiness” on his special day.

She wrote:

“LYTID

StillTheOne

You got it ALL, baby, I wish you Pure Happiness.

Birthday blessings @official2baba”.

SEE POST: